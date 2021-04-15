Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department warning residents of reported phone scam

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that some citizens have reported recently.

Victims of the scam reportedly get told that a family member is being held hostage, and in exchange for their release, payment is needed

Often the scammer will have another person on the line pretending to be the victim, TPD said. In some instances, the victim receiving the call has been able to contact their family member directly to confirm they have not been kidnapped or held hostage.

“Please never wire money, purchase gift cards, or provide personal information such as social security numbers or account numbers over the phone, social media, or email as this is often requested to carry out these and other types of scams,” TPD advised.

