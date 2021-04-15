Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a $500,000 top prize from the PAY ME! Scratch-Off game.

The 38-year-old woman purchased her winning ticket from My Neighborhood Meat Market, located at 617 West 4th Avenue.

“This was the surprise of my life,” the woman told the Florida Lottery. “I love playing Scratch-Offs as a way to unwind at the end of a busy day, but when I saw I won $500,000 I couldn’t contain my excitement!”

