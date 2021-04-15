Traffic Alert: FHP investigating a deadly crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with The Florida Highway Patrol have closed a small portion of Blountstown Highway as they investigate a deadly crash.

The closure is between Barineau Road and Aenon Church Road. Drivers are being asked to detour down St. Patrick Drive, to Sue Page Drive and up Alice Wester Drive.

According to FHP, the crash happened just before 7 Thursday morning. Right now, details are limited on the crash.

A map showing a crash scene with detour (wctv)

