‘Transparency is key’: Local attorney weighs in on bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The events that led to the officer-involved shooting on April 8 were made public by body camera footage released by the Tallahassee Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The late night confrontation started with a traffic stop leading to a suspect running over an officer to escape, holding hostages at a townhome complex and eventually leading to the suspect being face-to-face with an officer and drawing his gun. This led to the officer using deadly force.

After watching the footage, Tallahassee NAACP’s President, attorney Mutaqee Akbar, said everything seemed to be by the book, but there are still questions to be answered.

“I watched it from, you know, the initial contact all the way to the end, and from what I observed of that, it was do you know, ultimately justified.”

Akbar said that transparency is the key to a working relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“I think that transparency is key. One of the things that we noticed last summer was waiting on those videos allow the community to to kind of come up with their own ideas and come up with their own narrative,” said Akbar.

This, in return, removes any confusion. In a press conference last week, TPD Chief, Lawrence Revel, said he was confident about the actions of his officers.

“I think that in this case, he will see when the evidence is made available, that, you know, our officers did exactly what they were trained to do,” Revel said.

Revel doubled down on those comments Wednesday, but said there is still an investigation that needs to be had.

“Yeah, we are trying to be as transparent as we can by and fulfill those promises to the community and working with the community, but we will still do a very, very thorough investigation,” Revel added.

Although it is the step in the right direction, Akbar still says there are questions that need to be answered.

“One of our initial concerns was, you know, the reason why the vehicle was approached in the first place. I think this video answers some of those questions, but I think there are still some questions in regards to that.”

WARNING: This video is graphic in nature, and is not suitable for all viewers.

