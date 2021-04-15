Valdosta City Schools Superintendent surprised by GHSA sanctions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Todd Cason says they’ve filed an appeal for all penalties levied against the Wildcats football team by the GHSA.

School officials will meet with the GHSA for an appeal hearing on April 19. No further action was taken on this matter during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“Yeah, some of it was a surprise. Some of it was not a surprise. But I knew the severity of the allegations,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.

The charges by the GHSA include a $7,500 fine, additional forfeitures of last season’s games, ruled five players ineligible for next season, and a suspension from the 2021 postseason.

The Wildcats will have to forfeit seven more victories from the 2020 season because of the now ruled ineligible players.

Cason added they have to keep moving forward despite the pending investigations and recent sanctions.

“The high school principal has met with the team. I met with the coaches. The high school coaches met with the coaches. The morale is still high on the team, and we’re thankful for that. So, we’re moving forward. We’re hopeful some of those sanctions can be lifted or will be lifted. But, we have to keep moving forward, if it’s not,” Cason continued.

The GHSA states Valdosta violated several recruiting bylaws and had a lack of administrative control.

GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said in the Letter of Penalty that it is “clear this is not an isolated event... Propst and Touchdown Club members have contacted other student-athletes, provided money, payments of utilities and housing incentives in an attempt to persuade those athletes to transfer to Valdosta.”

