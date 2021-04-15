VPD asking public for help locating missing man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

According to VPD, 33-year-old Walter Stanley Mintz, Jr. was last seen in early February of this year, but was reported as missing in April.

Mintz, Jr. is described as being a white man who is five foot, five inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair but always wears a hat.

Mintz, Jr. is described as being a white man who is five foot, five inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair but always wears a hat. (VPD)

VPD said that Mintz, Jr. has not been seen or heard from by friends of family since his disappearance.

If you have any information about Mintz, Jr.’s whereabouts, VPD is asking that you contact the department at 229-293-3110.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.