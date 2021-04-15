Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr. Tina K. Anderson, will be retiring at the end of April.

After 30 years in education, Dr. Anderson “is now trading her heels and suits for outfits perfect for gardening or riding the motorcycle with her husband Tony.”

Anderson’s career began as the Director of the Career Resource Center at Middle Georgia College in 1995. She then moved on to be the Vice President of Student Services at Middle Georgia Technical College in 2000 and Vice President of Instruction in 2001. In 2003, Anderson was named President of Moultrie Technical College. She served as Interim President at Valdosta Technical College in the Fall of 2007 and as Acting Assistant Commissioner for the Technical College System of Georgia, Office Technical Education, in 2008 before being named as the President of Wiregrass in 2013.

Anderson was named a Georgia Trend Magazine “Top 40 Under 40” list honoree in 2004 and to the South Georgia Business Magazine’s list of the 25 Most Influential South Georgians in 2005.

The press release said, “The end of April will be the end of Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson’s tenure at Wiregrass, but a new beginning for her.”

