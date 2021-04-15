Advertisement

Wiregrass Technical College president to retire this month

Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr....
Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr. Tina K. Anderson, will be retiring at the end of April.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Wednesday, Wiregrass Technical College announced in a press release that its president, Dr. Tina K. Anderson, will be retiring at the end of April.

After 30 years in education, Dr. Anderson “is now trading her heels and suits for outfits perfect for gardening or riding the motorcycle with her husband Tony.”

Anderson’s career began as the Director of the Career Resource Center at Middle Georgia College in 1995. She then moved on to be the Vice President of Student Services at Middle Georgia Technical College in 2000 and Vice President of Instruction in 2001.  In 2003, Anderson was named President of Moultrie Technical College.  She served as Interim President at Valdosta Technical College in the Fall of 2007 and as Acting Assistant Commissioner for the Technical College System of Georgia, Office Technical Education, in 2008 before being named as the President of Wiregrass in 2013.

Anderson was named a Georgia Trend Magazine “Top 40 Under 40” list honoree in 2004 and to the South Georgia Business Magazine’s list of the 25 Most Influential South Georgians in 2005.

The press release said, “The end of April will be the end of Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson’s tenure at Wiregrass, but a new beginning for her.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football barred from 2021 playoffs, fined $7,500, four players ruled ineligible
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert issued for Leon County
Sunday scare at the mall: New video shows a fight at Governor’s Square Mall that sparked a wave...
Questions still linger following fight at Governor’s Square Mall
Leon County Booking Report: April 13, 2021
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigating said that an investigator with the...
Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges
The Ethics Board Committee voted Wednesday to dismiss the complaint against Valdosta mayor,...
Ethics Board votes to dismiss complaint against Valdosta mayor
The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) will host Peanut Palooza this Saturday in Tifton.
Georgia Peanut Commission to hold ‘Peanut Palooza’ Saturday
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman