A New York man is in jail for attacking a gas station employee who asked he wear a mask
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Alachua County after authorities say he attacked a store employee in Colorado after being asked to wear a mask.
Ion Buzdugan of New York is charged with 2nd-degree serious bodily injury and was arrested in Alachua County.
Aurora, Colorado, Police officers say in January he walked into a gas station and was asked to wear a mask.
That’s when they say the 35-year-old assaulted an employee, seriously injuring their face.
He has filed a motion for release since he wasn’t served a governor’s warrant or yet returned to Colorado.
