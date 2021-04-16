A New York man is in jail for attacking a gas station employee who asked he wear a mask

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Alachua County after authorities say he attacked a store employee in Colorado after being asked to wear a mask.

Ion Buzdugan of New York is charged with 2nd-degree serious bodily injury and was arrested in Alachua County.

Aurora, Colorado, Police officers say in January he walked into a gas station and was asked to wear a mask.

That’s when they say the 35-year-old assaulted an employee, seriously injuring their face.

He has filed a motion for release since he wasn’t served a governor’s warrant or yet returned to Colorado.

