Brown sugar bourbon shrimp

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showed off his coconut brown sugar bourbon shrimp recipe on the WCTV set.

Brown Sugar Bourbon Shrimp - Serves 6

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds shrimp

6 Tablespoons butter – split in two

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ onion, sliced

1 cup brown sugar

3 ounces lemon juice

3 ounces white wine

3 ounces Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ teaspoon to 1 Tablespoon Tabasco

3 ounces bourbon

Method

Melt half the butter in a sauté pan.

Add the garlic and sliced onions and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the brown sugar.

Melt the sugar into the garlic and onions.

Add the lemon juice, white wine then reduce by one third. Add the Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, bourbon, and shrimp.

Reduce the heat and simmer until the shrimp turns pink.

Finish the dish with the butter.

Serve hot.

