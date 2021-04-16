Advertisement

FAMU softball pausing activities due to COVID-19

FAMU softball
FAMU softball(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M softball team has announced they will be pausing team activities due to COVID-19.

FAMU says the COVID-19 protocols include someone in the Rattlers’ Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

This is the second COVID-19 pause of the season for the Rattlers.

FAMU is 6-22 overall and 5-7 in MEAC play.

