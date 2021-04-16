Former Brooks Co. investigator, pastor facing sex charges out on bond, resigns

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator that is facing several sex offenses was also found out to be a pastor, according to officials.

Wilbur Cope has been released on bond as of Wednesday, according to the Brooks County Jail. This after he was indicted by a grand jury for rape and two other sex offenses.

He has since resigned from his position with the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler told WALB that Cope worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly five years in narcotics.

Cope’s dismissal will not impact any cases he handled, according to officials.

Wheeler also confirmed that the 44-year-old Cope is a pastor.

A Facebook page listed Cope as the pastor of Redeemed in Christ Church in Quitman.

A woman did answer when WALB called the church, but said she could not comment and was advised by an attorney not to speak to the media.

WALB asked for that attorney’s information and we’re waiting to hear back.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not released any details involving the nature of these sex crime charges other than they were first reported in May 2020.

WALB reached out to District Attorney Brad Shealy, who said he can’t comment on the pending criminal case. WALB is also working to learn Cope’s bond amount.

