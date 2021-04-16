Advertisement

Gadsden home service provider arrested for Medicaid fraud

Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a press release that the Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested the owner of Golden Angels Professional Services, LLC for more than $50,000 in Medicaid fraud.(Office of the Attorney General Ashley Moody)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a press release that the Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested the owner of Golden Angels Professional Services, LLC for more than $50,000 in Medicaid fraud.

49-year-old Quantara Clarke was arrested on one count of Medicaid provider fraud $50,000 or more, a first-degree felony.

According to the release, Clark allegedly over-billed Medicaid for services not provided. The investigation also revealed that Clarke, on multiple occasions, did not provide quality care or one-on-one support to patients.

Clarke was responsible for providing home and community-based services for Medicaid recipients and is specialized in traumatic brain injury, developmental disabilities, Autism specifications and aged or disabled adults. Clarke and her employees are intended to provide homemaker services, supported living coaching and life skills development.

Moody’s MFCU’s investigation revealed that Clarke billed Medicaid in excess of time limits set by the Medicaid program and for unauthorized services to patients who were in a hospital or incarcerated. Clarke also overstated the time spent with patients, and several victims allege that Clarke and her employees intimidated them. In one instance, Clarke and employees brought multiple patients together in one home to make it “easier” to provide services, although one-on-one supported living coaching services were billed to Medicaid.  

If convicted, Clarke faces up to 30 years in prison and more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.

