Advertisement

Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A grandfather shot his mask-wearing grandson who was breaking into his home in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The home invasion happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View.

Officials say the grandfather did not know it was his grandson who was wearing a mask and invading his home.

The two had a scuffle when the shot was fired, leaving the grandson seriously hurt. The grandson is in critical condition in Charlotte.

The grandfather was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

Police have identified the grandson as 34-year-old Jessie Gibson. Gibson had been living at a motel about a mile from where the home invasion occurred.

Officials say that’s where he ran to after being shot, and then a friend called 911.

Police are looking into why Gibson needed the money. They said they have ideas but have not confirmed anything yet.

Family members say the grandfather did not know he had shot his grandson until after he was treated and released for his own injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that some citizens...
Tallahassee Police Department warning residents of reported phone scam

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces a new partnership with Japan at a press conference with the...
Biden announces new partnership with Japan
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died...
Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit