Health officials: If you got the J&J vaccine, don’t panic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has gotten calls from worried people who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine.

Those who got the one-shot Janssen are probably wondering “what now?”

Health officials said don’t panic — the blood clots are extremely rare.

“We have gotten some people that call us that have been worried and gotten the vaccine. But the thing we try to remind people is that this is six cases out of 6.8 million doses that have been administered. It is severe but a very rare condition,” said Courtney Sheeley, director of communications for the district.

South Health District serves 10 counties, including Lowndes, Brooks and Cook.

Sheeley recommends everyone monitor themselves for about three weeks after getting the vaccine.

If you have a severe headache, leg pain or shortness of breath, to contact your doctor.

“Don’t let it keep you from getting the vaccine, you have one in a million chance of getting this adverse reaction and it’s happened in women from 18-48, so you know they are looking into that. They are going to figure out why this happened,” said Sheeley.

Sheeley said none of the six reactions happened in Georgia.

Originally planning for Janssen vaccine clinics, Sheeley said they’ve had some canceled appointments for their upcoming events.

After reaching out to those who made appointments, many were okay with the Moderna option.

Some people got on a waitlist in case the Johnson and Johnson shot returns.

Their next drive-thru event is in Ben Hill County this weekend. They are currently accepting appointments.

“We encourage people to monitor themselves but not to let this scare people away from getting the vaccine because this is why we have a system in place that’s there so that they can catch these things, and pause this vaccine and let these scientists go back and review this data and see if they need to make modification to the vaccine or continue using it that sort of thing,” said Sheeley.

Sheeley said throughout all 10 counties with all providers combined, more than 84,000 doses have been given, which is every kind of vaccine combined.

