‘It hurts us as protesters out there’ Tallahassee Community Action Committee reacts to Senate passing HB1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Groups have gathered for months at the Florida Capitol to protest Legislation cracking down on rioting.

Wednesday, just a few blocks away from the Capitol, Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered to voice their concerns.

The protesters got very emotional when talking about the impacts of Wednesday’s passing of House Bill One, and said they feel it infringes on their First Amendment rights.

Wednesday’s protest was initially planned to address the recent officer-involved shootings in both Minnesota and here in Tallahassee within the past week, but as news broke of the Senate’s decision to pass HB1 Thursday afternoon, a feeling of defeat set in for these protesters at Cascades Park.

TCAC’s Trish Brown told WCTV what she believes the passing of this bill means for she and her fellow protesters.

Brown said she feels lawmakers are trying to drown our their voices.

“But it hurts us as protesters out there,” Brown explained. “This hurts anybody out there that wants to speak up about what they believe is in injustice to our communities for what they believe that we need to have in our community.”

Brown told WCTV that despite Wednesday’s decision, TCAC plans to continue to peacefully gather against injustices.

Brown added that with the social unrest around the country on the rise once again, regardless where people may stand on the bill, the timing of Wednesday’s decision matters.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.