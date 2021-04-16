Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Emergency Management holding disaster preparedness kit drive-thru event Friday

Friday, Jefferson County Division of Emergency Management will hold a drive-thru “Build Your Bucket” disaster preparedness kit event.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Jefferson County Division of Emergency Management will hold a drive-thru “Build Your Bucket” disaster preparedness kit event.

The event is running in coordination with local businesses and non-profits and will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 169 Industrial Park in Monticello. The first 100 attendees will be provided a kit.

Typically, Build a Bucket Day takes place over several hours with a hands-on program, but due to COVID-19, will function via drive-thru and attendees can drive by to pick up their disaster preparedness kit.

Anyone with questions about the event are urged to call Jefferson County Emergency Management at 850-342-0211.

Don’t forget about Build a Bucket tomorrow!! The 3rd annual build your bucket for Jefferson County. Things will be a little different due to COVID, but that’s not going to stop us from preparing our community!

Posted by Jefferson County Emergency Management on Thursday, April 15, 2021

