Jefferson County hosts third build-a-bucket drive thru to prepare for hurricane season

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center lined up outside the sheriff’s office, passing out supplies for hurricane season on Friday.

First aid kits, hand sanitizer, masks and tarps were just a few of the items handed out. Jefferson County Schools, the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Department of Health were there helping Monticello prepare for potential storms.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill wants to remind the community it’s never too early to prepare for tropical storms.

“We tell everybody we should always keep water, have some extra food in the house, blankets, toiletry, stuff like that because you never know if a storm does come through here will the grocery stores be open will the gas stations be open? So we let everybody know ahead of time, just have those supplies be ready,” Sheriff McNeill explained.

This year was a drive-through event to follow social distancing guidelines. Over 100 people drove in to collect supplies.

