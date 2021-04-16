LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a porch pirate.

According to LCSO, on April 8 at around 4:40 p.m., a man removed packages delivered to an address on Sharer Road.

After removing the packages, he left the area. The direction he went is unknown.

If you can identify him, or have any information about him, LCSO is asking that you call Detective Gaines at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, please call Big bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

