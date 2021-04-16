Advertisement

LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a porch pirate.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a porch pirate.

According to LCSO, on April 8 at around 4:40 p.m., a man removed packages delivered to an address on Sharer Road.

After removing the packages, he left the area. The direction he went is unknown.

If you can identify him, or have any information about him, LCSO is asking that you call Detective Gaines at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, please call Big bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 16, 2021

