Leon County deputies asking for public’s help in locating dog stolen during carjacking
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the public’s help in finding a lost dog.
According to the flyer, the dog belongs to a victim of a carjacking and has been put in an unfamiliar part of Tallahassee.
Deputies say anyone with information is asked to call the number on the flyer.
