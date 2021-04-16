Advertisement

Leon County deputies asking for public’s help in locating dog stolen during carjacking

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the public’s help in finding a lost dog.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the public’s help in finding a lost dog.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the public’s help in finding a lost dog.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

According to the flyer, the dog belongs to a victim of a carjacking and has been put in an unfamiliar part of Tallahassee.

Deputies say anyone with information is asked to call the number on the flyer.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FedEx: Mass shooter was a former employee of the company
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that some citizens...
Tallahassee Police Department warning residents of reported phone scam

Latest News

FAMU softball
FAMU softball pausing activities due to COVID-19
Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend
Florida Capitol
House set to vote on M-CORES repeal
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County deputy arrested after lying about military background