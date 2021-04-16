Leon County deputies asking for public’s help in locating dog stolen during carjacking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has posted a flyer to social media pages asking for the public’s help in finding a lost dog.

According to the flyer, the dog belongs to a victim of a carjacking and has been put in an unfamiliar part of Tallahassee.

Deputies say anyone with information is asked to call the number on the flyer.

