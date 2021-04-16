Mixed reactions follow proposed plans for Bannerman Road expansion project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, dozens of people turned out to a public meeting to learn more about a project that aims to ease traffic on the north side of Tallahassee.

The multi-million dollar Bannerman Corridor project has been in the works since 2012, but is still in the development stages.

Construction is set for spring of 2024.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan was at the meeting and saw mixed reactions from residents.

For most people, it was their first look at how the project is taking shape, and while many are open to it, they also have some reservations.

“I’ve got mixed emotions about,” said Tallahassee resident, Rick Theobald. Another resident, Steve Cutright, said, “I like the fact that they’re having an open house with some great visuals.”

“That’s given a very nice appearance that we’re going to have a say, so in this, I’m not entirely sure that’s the case,” Theobald added.

Planners with the joint city-county project say it will include widening a portion of Bannerman Road, a landscaped median and possible pedestrian path to help with traffic congestion and ahead of a growth in population.

“This area of town is growing a lot, you have new residential development, new commercial development,” explained Planning Manager, Megan Doherty.

The area’s newest County Commissioner, Brian Welch, said he wants his constituents to get to have a say in the planning.

He said, “A lot of folks in our district have been looking forward to Bannerman being widened for a long time, but we want to make sure it’s done correctly and with public input.”

This was something residents were happy to do.

Theobald, meanwhile, said, “probably most important that while the construction is going on, that it doesn’t really cause havoc for two years.”

Cutright voiced his concerns as well, “I go to one of the churches down the street, our concerns is that there is access in and out.”

The planning agency is also soliciting input through a survey on its website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

On that site, you can also attend the upcoming virtual community meeting on April 28, which will include an overview of the project.

The goal is to begin the design phase of the project by this summer.

