Advertisement

Online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property

An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.
An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.(Courtesy: Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.

Every year, the Department of Financial Services auctions off thousand of items left abandoned just waiting to be claimed by people or businesses. Money raised will go to education in Florida.

Some things up for auction are coins, silver, gold, and baseball cards of Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mickey Mantle. Bidding starts next Friday, April 23rd. Floridians can still claim the value of lost items.

You can search unclaimed items at this website.

The virtual auction will be open to the public nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that some citizens...
Tallahassee Police Department warning residents of reported phone scam
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert canceled for Nevaeh Keyon
21-year-old Kayla M. Thrash was last seen on April 2 in the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend
Thursday, dozens of people turned out to learn more about a project that aims to ease traffic...
Mixed reactions follow proposed plans for Bannerman Road expansion project
Wednesday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, sent a letter to...
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says mask mandate will continue through the fall
Groups have gathered for months at the Florida Capitol to protest Legislation cracking down on...
‘It hurts us as protesters out there’ Tallahassee Community Action Committee reacts to Senate passing HB1