TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An online auction will be held for Florida unclaimed property.

Every year, the Department of Financial Services auctions off thousand of items left abandoned just waiting to be claimed by people or businesses. Money raised will go to education in Florida.

Some things up for auction are coins, silver, gold, and baseball cards of Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mickey Mantle. Bidding starts next Friday, April 23rd. Floridians can still claim the value of lost items.

You can search unclaimed items at this website.

The virtual auction will be open to the public nationwide.

