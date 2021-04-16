Advertisement

PBJ PLZ! halfway update

More videos from The Good Morning Show are in the article!
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 5th annual PBJ PLZ! campaign is halfway through for 2021! And thanks to your continued generosity, we’ve raised OVER $26,000! And to celebrate the halfway mark, the GMS crew decided to go “all out” this morning to try and get us closer to last year’s amazing grand total!

In 2020, our PBJ PLZ! campaign was forced to go completely online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, we were able to raise more than $72,000 in our 2020 venture. This means, we’ve raised around 36% of last year’s total.

DONATE NOW

Info:

WCTV is teaming up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children.

Together we have collected nearly 23 tons of peanut butter and jelly, and when the pandemic forced the drive online in 2020, our community rallied and raised more than $72,000.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Leon County deputies investigating fatal crash
Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered woman
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that some citizens...
Tallahassee Police Department warning residents of reported phone scam
Nevaeh Kenyon pictured above was last seen on Wessex Court in Tallahassee
Missing Child Alert canceled for Nevaeh Keyon

Latest News

Rain or shine, Chain of Parks Art Festival taking place this weekend
A Brooks County Sheriff’s Office investigator that is facing several sex offenses was also...
Former Brooks Co. investigator, pastor facing sex charges out on bond, resigns
What’s Brewing? April 16, 2021.
What’s Brewing? April 16, 2021
What’s Brewing? April 16, 2021
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: April 16, 2021