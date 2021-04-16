PBJ PLZ! halfway update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 5th annual PBJ PLZ! campaign is halfway through for 2021! And thanks to your continued generosity, we’ve raised OVER $26,000! And to celebrate the halfway mark, the GMS crew decided to go “all out” this morning to try and get us closer to last year’s amazing grand total!

In 2020, our PBJ PLZ! campaign was forced to go completely online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, we were able to raise more than $72,000 in our 2020 venture. This means, we’ve raised around 36% of last year’s total.

WCTV is teaming up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children.

Together we have collected nearly 23 tons of peanut butter and jelly, and when the pandemic forced the drive online in 2020, our community rallied and raised more than $72,000.

