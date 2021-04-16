Advertisement

Sen. Ossoff applauds Valdosta public transit efforts

The city of Valdosta will soon be getting an on-demand public transit system, and Thursday, at...
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALODSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The city of Valdosta will soon be getting an on-demand public transit system, and Thursday, at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff applauded the city’s efforts in expanding public transportation.

The Committee hearing focused on increased investments in public transit infrastructure, and Sen. Ossoff expressed his appreciation for Valdosta mayor’s leadership in securing this new service.

“Thank you so much, Ms. Osborne, the city of Valdosta, under Mayor Matheson’s leadership, is interested in expanding microtransit opportunities. Can you talk about how for smaller cities like Valdosta, microtransit can be an innovation that improves quality of life?,” Sen. Ossoff said,

Later in April, the city will launch the service, which was approved by the Valdosta City Council last month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

