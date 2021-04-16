LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says mask mandate will continue through the fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Department of Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, sent a letter to every school district with revised face masks policies which said that wearing face masks would be voluntary for students in the fall.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna responded to this letter Thursday and said the decision is premature and that as of now Leon County Schools will keep their mask mandate through the fall.

“This is a local decision, it is not a decision to be made by Commissioner Corcoran, and if our school board and our community believes that we should continue to wearing a mask in the fall, and that’s what we’re going to do and if we end up going to court about it, will just go to court.”

Hanna also said that LCS will not hold sponsored proms this year in hopes of continuing to keep the students safe and socially distant.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.