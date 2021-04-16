Advertisement

Thomasville Spring Clean event taking place Saturday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Saturday the City of Thomasville Solid Waste Department is holding a second annual Spring Clean event.

At the event, residents of Thomasville can dispose of household items that are not suitable for disposal at landfills such as automotive products, paint products, and household and garden chemicals. Other traditional household items will also be accepted for disposal.

The Spring Clean event will be held at Francis Weston and Cherokee Lake Parks from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can call the City of Thomasville at 229-227 ext. 7092.

