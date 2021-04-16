Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to TPD, 13-year-old Gabriel Pierce was last seen on April 15 in the 1500 block of Applewood Way. Pierce is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes.

TPD said that he was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hoodie and long pants. He was also seen traveling on a mountain bike.

If you have information regarding Pierce’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact them at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Gabriel's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Friday, April 16, 2021

