TPD makes arrest in April 8 shooting that left man with critical injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department announced that it had made an arrest following a shooting on April 8 at a residence on Kissimmee Street.

Dugan Theron was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon and possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Around 3 p.m. April 8, TPD responded to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in reference to a man, De Andre Robinson, arriving with gunshot wounds. TMH said the injuries were of critical nature, as Robinson suffered a bullet entry wound and bullet exit wound. He required surgery to repair his wounds and will need further treatment.

According to the court documents, Robinson had been trying to serve his estranged wife, Montana Burns, divorce papers. Burns was dating Dugan at that time.

When Robinson arrived at the residence, he observed several people there and saw a car parked near the house. Court documents said that Dugan exited that vehicle with a pistol in his hand.

As Dugan approached Robinson, he pointed the firearm before telling him to get on the ground. It was stated that Dugan had threatened to kill Robinson in the past.

As Robinson knelt down while Dugan pointed the gun at him, he reached for the muzzle of the gun, and the gun discharged.

Robinson was able to run away after being shot and was able to flag down a relative nearby.

The scene was processed for evidence and was found to be consistent with Robinson’s account. A cell phone belonging to Robinson, as well as a bullet were found on scene.

Interviews with residents of the area were conducted, and video evidence leading up to the shooting, and following the shooting, was obtained.

Interviews with Dugan and Burns were eventually completed. Dugan claimed that he had not been at the residence where the shooting had occurred “anytime in the last several weeks.” Burns denied hearing a gunshot, court documents said.

Video evidence shows that Dugan was the one who shot Robinson, and the PC said that he had motive “to wish hard on the victim due to the nature of their relationship.”

