VPD gives special birthday surprise to girl battling cancer

Friday morning, the Valdosta Police Department gave a student at Scintilla Charter Academy who is battling cancer a special birthday surprise.(Valdosta Police Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Friday morning, the Valdosta Police Department gave a student at Scintilla Charter Academy who is battling cancer a special birthday surprise.

“Her classmates wanted to make her feel special so they dressed in her favorite colors, held signs and cheered as she was escorted around the school,” VPD wrote on their Facebook page.

You can watch the video below:

