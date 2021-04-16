Wakulla County deputy arrested after lying about military background

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s office has arrested a former deputy, who recently resigned from the department, after making false claims of military service.

WCSO says Robert Standeford has been arrested as a result of a month-long investigation conducted by the department.

Officials say on March 15, WCSO administration members were made aware of “multiple complaints” regarding statements made by Standeford of his prior service with the United States Marine Corps.

Authorities say Standeford was confronted with these statements during a meeting with his superiors because he had not disclosed any prior military service on his employment application.

Officials say Standeford made statements during the meeting that led department administration to question his honesty and truthfulness and was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

According to WCSO, the investigation found that, on multiple occasions, Standeford made comments to coworkers and Wakulla County citizens alleging he had been deployed overseas with the military.

WCSO says evidence obtained during their investigation showed he had never served with any branch of the U.S. military.

Authorities say during their investigation, they learned that during official court proceedings in August of 2020, Standeford lied while under oath when providing sworn testimony, testifying about serving in the Middle East and about using services designed specifically for military veterans.

Standeford has been criminally charged with perjury.

“I want to make it known to everyone that this sort of behavior is not tolerated or condoned within the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office,” said Wakulla County Sherrif Jared Miller. “Our citizens deserve the highest level of integrity from our deputies, and I expect nothing less. As soon as we learned of the allegations against Mr. Standeford my administration acted swiftly and decisively to investigate and deal with them. Honesty and integrity are at the heart of this agency and what we stand for. There is no room for anyone who cannot uphold these principles within the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.”

