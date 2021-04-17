‘A place of 2nd chances’ City offers work reentry program at golf course for former inmates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Re-adjusting to society can be difficult for people who have spent time in prison, but the City of Tallahassee’s reentry program is designed to help.

It has a success rate of over 70 percent, and the City told WCTV that it began as a way to find employees through the Florida Department of Corrections Work Release Program, but soon became much more.

Now, those men are sharing their stories of reentry and how the City’s Golf Department has shared in their success.

In golf, a mulligan, means a do-over, a second chance, and for the past 14 years, Hilaman Golf Course has been a place of second chances.

“They’re loving,” said Barry Parish, who entered the program in 2019. “Like, it was something that you wasn’t used to. so you wanted to learn more, like, they put that drive in you to want to learn.”...

Parish now works for parks and recreation at cascades.

“I messed up a lot of my life,” Parish explained. “So my background is a big challenge all by itself, and these people, they just didn’t see it.”

Reginald Reddick has worked for Underground Utilities for almost after spending six months at Hilaman. “Since I’ve been here, it’s been a life changer for me,” Reddick described. “It was family here, so, they embraced it. They embraced the guys, you know, like me.”...

The family Redick described was built by Jan auger and Buddy Driggers.

“The more that you get to know these young men, you become invested in their success,” said Service Manager of Fleet Operations, Buddy Driggers.

They’ve taught the men marketable skills to get hired.

“You have hope for people and you want them to do something with their lives, and you learn to really like them, and you understand their story,” Auger said.

Elijah Vickers is now employed by the Solid Waste Department.

“It’s a blessing to even have a job like that, considering where I came from,” Vickers said.

Sharrod Baten has three jobs, one of which is with the City’s Technology and Information department.

“Once the City gave me an opportunity, there was no turning back. That’s what made me feel like an example today,” said Baten

Dwaine Holloman has been in the Golf department since 2012, working his way up.

“It, I mean, gave me stability. Support my family,” Holloman said.

Tiant Dewindt started in 2013 and is now the supervisor at Jake Gaither Golf Course.

“For us, it’s like a joy to see others coming behind us doing the same thing and making it,” said Dewindt.

The tight knit group bonded by shared experience, and they’re hoping the next generation can learn from their lives.

more than 500 people have come through the City’s re-entry program, and 75 have been hired in city departments after completing it.

