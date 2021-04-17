Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Stuffed PBJ French Toast

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for his Stuffed PBJ French Toast.

Ingredients

10-14 pieces of stale bread

2 cups milk

1/4 heavy cream

4 eggs

Peanut butter

Your favorite jelly

Directions

1. Mix the milk, eggs and cream together, if possible do the night before if not it will still be great the morning of

2. Make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the bread

3. Dip the sandwiches in the egg mixture

4. Fry on both sides in a little butter for about 4 minutes per side

5. Place on a wire rack or sheet pan and bake at 350 for 10 minutes

6. Serve immediately

