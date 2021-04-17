Advertisement

Florida outperforming the nation in black COVID mortality rate

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Governor’s Office and the Department of Health are pushing back against claims of disproportionate outcomes for Africa Americans in Florida.

A prominent Black Pastor is calling Florida’s vaccine rollout for Blacks a model for the nation.

307 small crosses were on display at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Friday, marking the first anniversary of the first COVID death in the State Capitol.

“Death is death,” said Reverend RB Holmes.

Reverend Holmes has been leading a statewide effort of Black pastors to vaccinate African Americans.

We asked if there is an impression that Florida is doing worse at protecting African Americans from the virus.

“Well, the data does not say that,” said Holmes.

State data shows the mortality rate for Blacks in Florida is 149.5 per 100,000.

The death rate for blacks nationally is 215 per 100,000.

“We’re doing thirty percent better actually. So mortality rates are thirty percent lower amongst Black Floridians when you compare us to the national Black mortality rate,” said Florida Deputy Secretary for Health Shamarial Roberson.

More than 115,000 African Americans have been vaccinated at black churches in Florida.

Reverend Holmes says Florida can be a national leader.

“The Governor decided to open up and work with churches to do pop up clinics in African American communities. I think that has moved the needle,” said Holmes.

And the state told us the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have no impact on vaccinating Black Floridans.

In total more than 520,000 Black Floridans have received at least one vaccine dose, but a reluctance is slowing the vaccination rate for Black Floridians.

Rev Holmes said he hopes to have shots in 70 percent of black arms by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Deaths per one death per hundred thousand for white Floridians is 150.5 per hundred thousand, slightly higher than the rate for Black Floridans.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a press release that the Leon...
Gadsden home service provider arrested for Medicaid fraud
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County deputy arrested after lying about military background

Latest News

K9 Edge, a three-and-a half-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Deputy Maverick...
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 team
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume
A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate...
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume
According to TPD, a search warrant was conducted in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street as...
TPD makes drug bust, finds cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms
FSU vigil puts spotlight back on Atlanta spa shooting victims one month later