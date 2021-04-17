FSU vigil puts spotlight back on Atlanta spa shooting victims one month later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A candle-lit vigil on Florida State’s campus Friday night once again put the spotlight on a senseless act of violence that happened one month earlier.

Several student groups on campus came together to honor the victims of the Atlanta area spa shootings.

Some of the organizers said they mourned privately in the immediate aftermath of the shootings, but they needed a more public space to express grief.

The two-hour vigil featured speakers from diverse backgrounds, plus song and prayer.

“I felt very hopeless in the moment,” said Tina Lu, a third year student.

She was a part of the organizing team, who like so many others, wanted to create an outlet for grief. She said the Asian community often tries to repress tough emotions.

“We are so good at swallowing our pain, we’re so good at pretending everything is fine,” she said. “But I want this to be a place where we can come and cry, or scream, this isn’t right!”

Another speaker, Filipino Student Association President Sharry Solis, pointed inward. She argued Asian and Asian-American students at FSU face trouble on campus.

“Just going to class and pretending theses issues aren’t affecting me right now,” she said.

“She said school leaders should be more proactive in making Asian students feel more comfortable.

“Faculty speaking up on those issues, faculty speaking out, or more representation in our university,” she said.

Others who took the mic include international students from Asia, who shared stories of coming to America, and the unexpected challenges they’ve faced along the way.

