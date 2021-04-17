Hannah’s Saturday, April 17th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Showers are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia. These showers are along a cold front moving through the region. The cold front will slowly move through tonight. Showers may continue through tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will cool into the low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a few lingering showers, depending on how far south the front moves. The best chance for rain will be in the southeastern Big Bend. Temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few showers will linger Monday and Tuesday in the southeastern Big Bend. Clouds will slowly clear out on Monday, leaving behind a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures at the beginning of the week will be in the mid-70s. At the end of the week, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

