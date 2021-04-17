Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 team

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 and handler to their team, the agency announced Saturday.

K9 Edge, a three-and-a half-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Deputy Maverick Haddock, are certified narcotics detection team. Haddock has been a law enforcement officer for three years, and Edge was donated to JCSO by iK9 in Anniston, Al.

In a couple of weeks, JCSO said that Edge and Haddock will be returning to Anniston to complete their training before hitting the road with the Uniform Patrol Division.

The team will be seen throughout the community working traffic and combating illegal narcotics within local schools, as well as attending events within the community.

