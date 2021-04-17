JCSO reminding residents of ATV, UTV laws after receiving string of complaints about use

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of ATV and UTV laws following a string of complaints about their use in the county, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

According to JCSO, these complaints include the operation of 4 wheelers and side-by-sides on paved roadways after sunset, reckless and careless operation of these vehicles, operation while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, and excessive noise complaints.

The Florida Statue that addresses the use of ATV’s on roadways, 316.2123 Operation of an ATV on certain roadways, is as follows:

(1) The operation of an ATV, as defined in s. 317.0003, upon the public roads or streets of this state is prohibited, except that an ATV may be operated during the daytime on an unpaved roadway where the posted speed limit is less than 35 miles per hour.

(2) A county is exempt from this section if the governing body of the county, by majority vote, following a noticed public hearing, votes to exempt the county from this section. Alternatively, a county may, by majority vote after such a hearing, designate certain unpaved roadways where an ATV may be operated during the daytime as long as each such designated roadway has a posted speed limit of less than 35 miles per hour and is appropriately marked to indicate permissible ATV use.

(3) Any ATV operation that is permitted under subsection (1) or subsection (2) may be undertaken only by a licensed driver or a minor who is under the direct supervision of a licensed driver. The operator must provide proof of ownership under chapter 317 upon the request of a law enforcement officer.

JCSO said that the County Commission has not voted to exempt Jackson County from that statute.

JCSO’s Sheriff Edenfield and his staff will continue enforcing the laws in relation to the use of ATV’s and UTV’s to include enforcement of violations in regards to operation of these vehicles while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

