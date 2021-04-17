Advertisement

Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate flag costume to Liberty High school.

Students and parents in the Liberty County school district are demanding teachers be held accountable for allowing the student to wear what they called offensive attire. “He was allowed to wear that outfit from that morning all the way up until lunch time whenever my daughter posted it on social media,” said Darius Williams.

Darius and his wife Tracy said their daughter had a run-in with school officials just a week prior to this incident. According to the Williams, their daughter was told to take off a hair bonnet that she wore to school because it was inappropriate, or else she would be sent to the office.

“How can this bonnet on my daughter’s head cause enough destruction to send her to the office within ten minutes, but this child displaying this cape and this great big hat, and he was allowed to go all day?” said Tracy.

Darius shared that when the other student showed up in a confederate flag, it wasn’t until her daughter posted a picture on social media during lunch that school administration took action.

According to Darius, school begins for the students at 7:57 a.m. and then lunch is from 11:30 until 12:15. The family pointed out that the student went hours walking the halls and inside classrooms, never being addressed by an adult.

“The confederate flag symbols hatred and racism and for him to come to school in that type of attire, that should not be tolerated,” said Darius.

The parents shared that their daughter didn’t want to return to school the next day, claiming to feel uncomfortable and disgusted with the way the situation was handled by administration. Tracy said a number of the other black students and families also shared their concerns and disgust for the lack of action.

“I know there’s a protocol there,” she said. “But was it just neglected, was it just brushed off because they weren’t offended? My daughter was very offended by that, and to punish the kid- he’s a child. He was allowed to walk around the school like that.”

Williams said that she wants her daughter and all students to feel comfortable and supported by their teachers and the school district, and in order for that to happen the adults must be held accountable.

In a statement released on April 9 to parents, Superintendent Kyle Peddie wrote in part that the district “Does not tolerate any form of racial harassment, offensive rhetoric or offensive clothing” on campus.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a press release that the Leon...
Gadsden home service provider arrested for Medicaid fraud
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County deputy arrested after lying about military background

Latest News

K9 Edge, a three-and-a half-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Deputy Maverick...
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 team
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume
According to TPD, a search warrant was conducted in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street as...
TPD makes drug bust, finds cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms
FSU vigil puts spotlight back on Atlanta spa shooting victims one month later