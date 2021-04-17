Local businesses welcome boost in profit with the return of in-person graduations at both FSU and FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Graduation is one of the most important times of the year for many local businesses and with in-person graduations back, local businesses are welcoming the boost.

With graduations at both FSU and FAMU bringing thousands of people into the capital city for in-person graduations, businesses like Hotel Duval are taking advantage.

“Yeah those type of events, the special events that are put on here in the city are the lifeblood of our business community here. It definitely allows us to bring in people here to enjoy Tallahassee as a whole,” said Hotel Duval’s Director of Sales and Marketing Jay Green.

Green says multiple weekends of ceremonies are a big plus.

“Yes big for the business community at large especially here in the downtown area because it’s bringing people here especially since it’s spread over two weekends, it’s phenomenal,” explained Green. “Usually we only have one weekend to squeeze everybody in but now it’s spread over two weeks. We’re sold out this weekend and we’re sold out next weekend as well so it’s working out really good for us.”

With these graduations being the first major event since the spring football game, incoming customers are ringing up sales at stores like Garnet and Gold.

“We are the last locally owned store, fan shop in Tallahassee. So for us it means a great deal because 70% of the sales happened in the store stay within the local community,” shared Garnet and Gold operations Manager Eric Nelson.

Businesses like Garnet and Gold missed out on a great deal of sales last year when in-person graduations were cancelled due to COVID but with both FSU and FAMU going back to in-person ceremonies, it allows these businesses to make up for lost time.

Nelson says he’s thankful for the continued support from the community.

“We appreciate the opportunity to serve the community. We appreciate all the alumni and the graduates who come back and visit us,” exclaimed Nelson.

Graduation in itself will look very different as students will be seated socially distant with a maximum of 589 students per ceremony and families will be seated in pods of four.

Both business say they can’t wait to help the city take another step towards normalcy.

WCTV also spoke to other businesses and although they didn’t want to speak on camera, they said that the next two weekends should be some of the best yet.

