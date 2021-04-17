Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who assaulted deputy

Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man assaulted an FCSO deputy during a DUI arrest.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man assaulted a deputy during a DUI arrest Saturday.

Lance Carl Erickson, 23, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, eluding a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff A.J. Smith told WCTV that the deputy was performing the DUI arrest on St. George Island as he had methamphetamine on him as well as an open container. Smith said the man didn’t appear to be under the influence and didn’t know where he was going.

The man refused to get out of the car, but reached out of the window and started to drag the deputy, according to Smith. The deputy was “banged up” and had a knot on here head where she hit the ground. She was in the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was in custody Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

