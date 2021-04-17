Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A reported shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub Saturday evening prompted a FAMU alert sent out to the campus community.

According to the alert, there was a shooting at Good Vibes Only Nightclub on the 800 Block of Railroad Avenue.

The alert includes a description of the suspect. He’s a Black male, dark complexion, dreads, 6′0, wearing a dark blue tracksuit. Authorities believe he was running south towards FAMU’s campus.

Both FAMU PD and TPD are searching for the suspects. According to Tallahassee Online Police Statistics, the weapons call came in at 6 p.m.

TPD confirmed one man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.