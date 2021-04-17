Sex offender wanted in Thomas Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Darius Perez Jackson is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Darius Perez Jackson is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. (Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)

If you see Jackson, you’re asked to call (229) 225-3315 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or (229) 225-3333 any time after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.