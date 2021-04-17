Superintendent: Two Coffee Co. Middle students suspended for making ‘kill list’

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to Superintendent Morris Leis.

Robert Ashworth, a concerned parent, shared with WALB News 10 a screenshot of the alleged list.

Ashworth said it was posted on social media and that the list had about 60 names on it.

Ashworth said he got a call from the school this week and was told his daughter, along with others, were threatened.

Leis confirmed to WALB News 10 they had a situation with a couple of middle school girls.

The superintendent said it involved an inappropriate letter called “Kill List 2021.”

“I want whatever is gotta be done, done. I want it handled right. I want to know as my kids or anybody else kids are going to this school, that they’re safe. There’s been enough mass shootings across the United States that it’s enough,” said Ashworth.

By Jennifer Morejon | April 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:22 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to Superintendent Morris Leis.

Robert Ashworth, a concerned parent, shared with WALB News 10 a screenshot of the alleged list.

Ashworth said it was posted on social media and that the list had about 60 names on it.

Ashworth said he got a call from the school this week and was told his daughter, along with others, were threatened.

Leis confirmed to WALB News 10 they had a situation with a couple of middle school girls.

The superintendent said it involved an inappropriate letter called “Kill List 2021.”

“I want whatever is gotta be done, done. I want it handled right. I want to know as my kids or anybody else kids are going to this school, that they’re safe. There’s been enough mass shootings across the United States that it’s enough,” said Ashworth.

Leis said student discipline is confidential and that administrative staff has taken care of the situation and all parents and students involved were notified.

The two students suspended are awaiting an expulsion hearing.

Leis said law enforcement is involved.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.