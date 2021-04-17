Advertisement

Superintendent: Two Coffee Co. Middle students suspended for making ‘kill list’

Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to...
Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to Superintendent Morris Leis.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to Superintendent Morris Leis.

Robert Ashworth, a concerned parent, shared with WALB News 10 a screenshot of the alleged list.

Ashworth said it was posted on social media and that the list had about 60 names on it.

Ashworth said he got a call from the school this week and was told his daughter, along with others, were threatened.

Leis confirmed to WALB News 10 they had a situation with a couple of middle school girls.

The superintendent said it involved an inappropriate letter called “Kill List 2021.”

“I want whatever is gotta be done, done. I want it handled right. I want to know as my kids or anybody else kids are going to this school, that they’re safe. There’s been enough mass shootings across the United States that it’s enough,” said Ashworth.

By Jennifer Morejon | April 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:22 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Coffee County Middle School students were suspended for making a “kill list,” according to Superintendent Morris Leis.

Robert Ashworth, a concerned parent, shared with WALB News 10 a screenshot of the alleged list.

Ashworth said it was posted on social media and that the list had about 60 names on it.

Ashworth said he got a call from the school this week and was told his daughter, along with others, were threatened.

Leis confirmed to WALB News 10 they had a situation with a couple of middle school girls.

The superintendent said it involved an inappropriate letter called “Kill List 2021.”

“I want whatever is gotta be done, done. I want it handled right. I want to know as my kids or anybody else kids are going to this school, that they’re safe. There’s been enough mass shootings across the United States that it’s enough,” said Ashworth.

Leis said student discipline is confidential and that administrative staff has taken care of the situation and all parents and students involved were notified.

The two students suspended are awaiting an expulsion hearing.

Leis said law enforcement is involved.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Tallahassee woman has won a...
Tallahassee woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Friday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a press release that the Leon...
Gadsden home service provider arrested for Medicaid fraud
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County deputy arrested after lying about military background

Latest News

Darius Perez Jackson is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender wanted in Thomas Co.
According to TPD, 16-year-old Yeshua J. Isryeyale was last seen on April 15 in the 2400 block...
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
K9 Edge, a three-and-a half-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Deputy Maverick...
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 team
Tallahassee residents react to possibility of annual COVID-19 shot