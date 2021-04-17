Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s animal therapy team visits FSU nursing students during finals week

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of cuddly stress relievers made their way to FSU Friday.

The Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare animal therapy team made their way to the FSU School of Nursing to give their students emotional support before finals weeks.

This appearance by the animal therapy team is their first since the beginning of the pandemic.

FSU School of Nursing Community Outreach Director Lauren Kendall says she thinks it’s exactly what the students needed.

“The power of the animals have incoming individuals and we figured just with the current state of affairs and all of the stress the nursing students are under that this will be a great opportunity to let them chill out and relax before finals week,” shared Kendall.

The therapy team featured happy dogs and even a bird who were excited to once again spread love and serve.

