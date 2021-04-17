Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to TPD, 16-year-old Yeshua J. Isryeyale was last seen on April 15 in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue (CCYS). He is described as being five feet, 11 inches all, weighing 145 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Isryeyale was last seen wearing tan shirt, black pants and black and white Nike brand slide sandals.

If you have information regarding Isryeyale’s whereabouts, TPD asks that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

