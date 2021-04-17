TPD makes drug bust, finds cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Facebook post made Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department announced it had made a massive drug bust this past week.

According to TPD, a search warrant was conducted in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale of illegal drugs in the area on Wednesday.

During the investigation, deputies found approximately 3,500 Alprazolam pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, Psilocybin mushrooms, Oxycodone, Dilaudid and cannabis wax.

Investigators also discovered drug paraphernalia used to sort and weigh the substances and close to $2,000 in cash.

Two suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell to tampering with physical evidence.

