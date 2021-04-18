Advertisement

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts drive-thru food distribution

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Rainy weather didn’t stop volunteers in Gadsden County over the weekend.

The organization, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc., hosted a drive through food distribution in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Volunteers handed out hundreds of meals outside Havana’s Town Hall.

Organizers tell WCTV, many in Gadsden County don’t have transportation and having the distribution in a central location is beneficial.

“We want to first thank Second Harvest for coming so we can provide food for our citizens here and our residents here in Gadsden County so they won’t have to travel to Tallahassee with the long lines or the food is already given out. And we have it right here at a central location where they can get the food and go back home and put their food up and enjoy their food,” said Anissa Butler, the president of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc.

The organization also wanted to thank Lowe’s for donating free fans that were also given out and wanted to thank their volunteers for all their hard work.

