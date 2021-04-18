Advertisement

City of Tallahassee announces return of Capital City Senior Games

The Capital City Senior Games, hosted by the City of Tallahassee, will be returning from April...
The Capital City Senior Games, hosted by the City of Tallahassee, will be returning from April 30-May 11, the City announced in a press release.(wsaw)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital City Senior Games, hosted by the City of Tallahassee, will be returning from April 30-May 11, the City announced in a press release.

Adults age 50+ can participate in the games from April 30-May 11. The games feature competitions designed for all fitness levels, including archery, bag toss, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming, tennis and track and field.

The Capital City Senior Games is an event certified by the Florida Sports Foundation and gives participants a chance to qualify for the Florida Senior Games State Championships and the National Senior Games.

To protect public health, the City said that most events will be held outdoors; indoor competitions will be held with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Registration is available online here and by phone at 850-510-5966. For the dates, times and locations of each competition, visit Talgov.com/SeniorGames.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man assaulted an FCSO deputy...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who assaulted deputy
According to TPD, a search warrant was conducted in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street as...
TPD makes drug bust, finds cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms
A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate...
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume
Leon County Booking Report: April 17, 2021

Latest News

The World War II era plane had a mechanical issue during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida...
Plane lands on the water on Cocoa Beach
The Southwest Health District (SWHD) said it’s struggling to get people under 40 vaccinated for...
CDC, SWHD concerned with vaccination rates among young people
As construction continues on the State Route (SR) 253 bridge at Spring Creek, the Georgia...
Construction on SR 253 bridge at Spring Creek to close traffic lanes Monday
On Saturday, the Georgia Peanut Commission hosted “Peanut Palooza” to showcase Georgia’s...
Georgia Peanut Commission holds ‘Peanut Palooza’ in Tifton