City of Tallahassee announces return of Capital City Senior Games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital City Senior Games, hosted by the City of Tallahassee, will be returning from April 30-May 11, the City announced in a press release.

Adults age 50+ can participate in the games from April 30-May 11. The games feature competitions designed for all fitness levels, including archery, bag toss, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming, tennis and track and field.

The Capital City Senior Games is an event certified by the Florida Sports Foundation and gives participants a chance to qualify for the Florida Senior Games State Championships and the National Senior Games.

To protect public health, the City said that most events will be held outdoors; indoor competitions will be held with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Registration is available online here and by phone at 850-510-5966. For the dates, times and locations of each competition, visit Talgov.com/SeniorGames.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.