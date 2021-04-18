Advertisement

Construction on SR 253 bridge at Spring Creek to close traffic lanes Monday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - As construction continues on the State Route (SR) 253 bridge at Spring Creek, the Georgia Department of Transportation said a traffic shift will take place Monday. Only one lane in each direction will be open.

Operators of wide vehicles or pieces of equipment are advised that the barrier walls may slightly reduce the amount of available travel space, according to GDOT.

The contractor will apply temporary road stripes before the recently-constructed lanes can open to traffic, which is expected to happen by late afternoon.

If the move is delayed, updates will be posted on GDOT’s Facebook page as well as their Twitter account. 

GDOT said that the existing bridge, built in 1957, will be torn down in the next stage of construction so the contractor can complete its replacement.

