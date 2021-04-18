Advertisement

FSU kicks off first in-person graduation weekend

In-person graduations at Florida State University started Saturday as they held three separate...
In-person graduations at Florida State University started Saturday as they held three separate celebrations for the class of 2021.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In-person graduations at Florida State University started Saturday as they held three separate celebrations for the class of 2021.

These ceremonies kicked off as normal with the pledge and students listening closely to President John Thrasher’s words while wearing their masks and social distancing.

With their families watching and spaced out in pods of four, these graduates got a chance to end their college careers the normal way: walking across the stage

Although the crowds were smaller and precautions were taken, the students told WCTV that it felt like a graduation and say they are extremely thankful for the opportunity to be recognized.

“The main qualities that we all look for in a graduation, from the tassel turning to just clapping for people as they’re walking across,” said Videll Williams, II. “They managed to keep the important things intact and I like that.”

