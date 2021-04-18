Advertisement

Georgia Beer Co. to host beer run for a good cause

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Running for a good cause, the Georgia Beer Company is getting ready for their first 5K beer run.

The beer run will be an open course. Starting at the brewery, go up north to VSU and make a loop, then come back.

The route will be marked.

Georgia Beer Company, Valdosta.
Georgia Beer Company, Valdosta.(WALB)

The proceeds will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Valdosta.

And they need you!

Organizers said they need about 75 runners to sign up and they’re almost there.

Getting closer to that number would allow them to donate at least $2,000.

“So we would like this event to become an annual event that we do every year and maybe multiple times per year. And if we can get the most runners involved, we can raise the most amount of money that will go directly to these local charities,” said Chris Jones, co-founder, and director of business development.

The beer run will happen Saturday, April 24. You still have time to sign-up!

You can also register in person on the day of the run.

Runners get a free beer, t-shirt, and goodie bag.

